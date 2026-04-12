RAGE Coalition launches for reform, accountability

“Today, we come together not just as political parties, but as a collective force to bring real change to our beloved country,” Duterte said. “The Philippines has been held back for too long by corruption and poor governance. We must reclaim our country for the Filipino people.”

The RAGE Coalition unites several major political parties, including the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), Partido Reforma, and Reform PH. The alliance also draws support from a wide range of civic groups, signaling a broad-based movement aimed at promoting reform.

According to Duterte, the coalition will push for transparency and accountability across government institutions.

The coalition’s platform includes advocating for policies that prioritize the welfare of ordinary Filipinos, with a focus on reducing economic inequality and providing better access to basic services.

“We will fight for a government that works for the people, not the oligarchs or the elite,” noting that the oligarchs took advantage of the oil crisis in the country.

“At the heart of this movement are the Filipino people. We are here to ensure that their voices are heard and that their concerns are prioritized in the halls of power.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Robin Padilla emphasized that the changes the country had been waiting for had been delayed. He pointed out that, as President Duterte had warned, the consequences of global issues—particularly the ongoing Middle East conflict—are now becoming evident.

“Kami daw ay mga Chinatong, kami daw ay mga tao ng China. Pero saan tayo lumalapit ngayon? Saan tayo tumatakbo ngayon? Sa China? Ano ang ibig sabihin nun? Ang ibig sabihin nun, alam, batid, ni Tatay Digong, na isang araw, ang tutulong sa atin, kapitbahay natin,” he said during his speech.

Vic Rodriguez urged the public not to accept the explanation from the Marcos administration, which claims that suspending the VAT would result in a loss of P320 billion.

“Mas malaki ang kanilang minanangaw. Bakit pag mali-maletang pera ang ipinamimigay, bakit pag kurakot at korupsyon pwede, pero pag konting lumang at kaginhawaan sa ordinaryong Pilipino, pinag-iisipan pa. Maipisila bang ho, kung gusto may paraan, kung ayaw maraming dahilan,” Rodriguez stated.

With the support of numerous organizations and the leadership of Mayor Baste Duterte, the RAGE Coalition is positioning itself as a key political player ahead of the 2028 elections, with a focus on supporting Sara Duterte's candidacy.