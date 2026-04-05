PDP pushes RAGE coalition creation

The group is described as a broad unification of organizations, leaders and citizens committed to fighting corruption, promoting good governance and holding officials accountable.

“At a time when our nation is facing serious challenges, now is the time for Filipinos to come together — those ready to stand for what is right, for truth,” the invitation read in part.

The event is scheduled for 12 April 2026 at 2 p.m. at Club Filipino in San Juan.

The PDP is closely associated with former president Rodrigo Duterte, under whose leadership the party rose to national prominence from 2016 to 2022.

Duterte is currently detained at the International Criminal Court detention facility, where he faces proceedings before the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.