Baste Duterte to lead new national coalition

The coalition includes major political groups such as PDP-Laban, Partido Reporma, and Reform PH, along with more than 600 affiliated organizations nationwide representing various sectoral, regional, and community-based movements.

Organizers said the RAGE Coalition aims to promote accountability in government, particularly in addressing corruption and the alleged misuse of public funds. It also seeks to propose solutions to rising living costs, defend democratic institutions, and protect citizens and organizations from abuse of power.

“The alliance is a consolidation of forces calling for transparency, responsiveness, and people-centered governance,” convenors said during the launch.

Duterte’s appointment comes shortly after he assumed the presidency of PDP-Laban, expanding his political role beyond Davao City, where he currently serves as mayor.

He is the son of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the younger brother of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Before reassuming the mayoralty this year, Duterte served as vice mayor and acting mayor of Davao City.

Senator Robin Padilla, his predecessor as PDP-Laban president, earlier went on leave to focus on legislative duties.