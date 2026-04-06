IU on ‘Perfect Crown’s’ global appeal

In Disney+’s upcoming K-drama Perfect Crown, singer-actress IU will portray a chaebol (heiress), a person who has everything except an aristocratic title.

Set in modern-day South Korea under a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown explores a romance that transcends social hierarchies. Seong Hui Ju (IU), a privileged chaebol used to having it all but restricted by her ordinary status, crosses paths with Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), the king’s son, who struggles with the emptiness of never truly owning what he desires.

Discussing her role in a virtual press conference, IU expressed her excitement and gratitude: “I’m so grateful for all the love that everyone has shown. I spent a lot of time in this character, and choosing a role so different from my previous one was actually an easy decision. Honestly, I didn’t feel any pressure — if anything, I felt more at ease because it was such a departure from my past work.”

She also shared her hopes for the series’ global audience: “I think this is a show that beautifully captures what is uniquely Korean. I hope it touches people’s hearts and that everyone enjoys it. Our art and production design teams did an incredible job creating stunning visuals, and I hope viewers can appreciate that.”

IU added that she is committed to high-caliber projects: “I’ve never done anything below number one. Our team on Perfect Crown has been busy promoting the series, and it’s so rewarding to see the excitement from viewers. As cast members, we’ll do everything we can to support it.”

Perfect Crown premieres on Disney+ on 10 April.