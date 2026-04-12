Never count Pons out

Her heroics in the past two games earned the explosive winger the nod as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week Presented by Pilipinas Live.

When the Cool Smashers were on the brink of losing to the top-seeded PLDT to start the round-robin semifinals, Pons came to the rescue and erupted for 28 points in a come-from-behind 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-10 win on Saturday in front of a massive 12,411 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 2024 Reinforced Conference Most Valuable Player dazzled with 21 kills, four blocks, and three aces, while displaying superb floor defense with 22 excellent receptions and 16 digs for Creamline, which took an early share of the semis lead alongside Cignal.

“I know we’re capable of winning the fourth set. Even after they took the lead, we know we can come back. Thankful for the great effort everyone on our team has shown. All of us wanted to win this game,” Pons said.

Peaking at the right time, Pons helped the Cool Smashers survive the knockout Play-In game, where she scored 13 points and 17 digs in a 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16 victory over Akari.