Never count Pons out

Back in full health after suffering a minor injury, Bernadeth Pons gave Creamline the much-needed offensive boost to draw closer to a finals return in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.
Pons stepped up when it mattered most in the Cool Smashers’ pair of crucial wins that fanned their redemption bid in the season-ending tournament.
Her heroics in the past two games earned the explosive winger the nod as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week Presented by Pilipinas Live.
When the Cool Smashers were on the brink of losing to the top-seeded PLDT to start the round-robin semifinals, Pons came to the rescue and erupted for 28 points in a come-from-behind 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-10 win on Saturday in front of a massive 12,411 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The 2024 Reinforced Conference Most Valuable Player dazzled with 21 kills, four blocks, and three aces, while displaying superb floor defense with 22 excellent receptions and 16 digs for Creamline, which took an early share of the semis lead alongside Cignal.
“I know we’re capable of winning the fourth set. Even after they took the lead, we know we can come back. Thankful for the great effort everyone on our team has shown. All of us wanted to win this game,” Pons said.
Peaking at the right time, Pons helped the Cool Smashers survive the knockout Play-In game, where she scored 13 points and 17 digs in a 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16 victory over Akari.
“Coming into the semis naman, Coach (Sherwin Meneses) reminded us that it’s back-to-zero here in the semis. So we just prepared hard for this,” said the 33rd Southeast Asian Games beach volleyball gold medalist, who missed the team’s final preliminary round assignment due to her unspecified injury.
Pons was the unanimous choice for the award, deliberated by print and online sportswriters covering the beat, as she edged out teammate Alyssa Valdez, Cignal’s Erika Santos and Vanie Gandler, and Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu.
The Cool Smashers go for a finals-clinching second win against the Cignal Super Spikers on Tuesday at the same venue in Pasay City.