Creamline stays upbeat in Final Four chase

The third-seed Creamline suffered a painful 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 15-17, loss to No. 2 ranked Cignal in the qualifying tournament last 26 March.

“So far, we’re OK. Sad, of course, we didn’t win the game. It was very important for us to get that game for a spot in the semis,” Cool Smashers top winger Bernadeth Pons said.

“I guess the Lord won’t be giving it to us that easily. So, it’s another challenge for the team. So, we’ll have to work harder in our next game.”

Creamline is in for a tough job on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan when its takes on dangerous Akari.

The Chargers eliminated the Cool Smashers’ sister team Choco Mucho in a marathon five-set classic, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 15-25, 21-19, last Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Akari defeated Creamline in four sets during their preliminary round meeting.

While the Chargers are parading a healthy lineup, the Cool Smashers are dealing with injuries including the one on hitter, Jema Galanza (knee). Pons, herself, has been playing hurt with knee issues.