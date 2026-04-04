Creamline stays upbeat in Final Four chase

Creamline is not crying over spilled milk after falling short in its first crack at the semifinals seat in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.
Relegated to the dangerous last stage of the knockout Play-in tournament, the Cool Smashers remain optimistic of their chances of reaching the round-robin Final Four and continue their redemption bid after missing the stage for the first time in their nine-year club history in the previous tournament.
The third-seed Creamline suffered a painful 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 15-17, loss to No. 2 ranked Cignal in the qualifying tournament last 26 March.
“So far, we’re OK. Sad, of course, we didn’t win the game. It was very important for us to get that game for a spot in the semis,” Cool Smashers top winger Bernadeth Pons said.
“I guess the Lord won’t be giving it to us that easily. So, it’s another challenge for the team. So, we’ll have to work harder in our next game.”
Creamline is in for a tough job on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan when its takes on dangerous Akari.
The Chargers eliminated the Cool Smashers’ sister team Choco Mucho in a marathon five-set classic, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 15-25, 21-19, last Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
Akari defeated Creamline in four sets during their preliminary round meeting.
While the Chargers are parading a healthy lineup, the Cool Smashers are dealing with injuries including the one on hitter, Jema Galanza (knee). Pons, herself, has been playing hurt with knee issues.
Despite the odds, Creamline is determined to step in the semis once again after a disappointing sixth place finish in the mid-season Reinforced Conference – its worst placing since joining the league in 2017.
“Coach (Shwerwin Meneses) told us not to feel down because our campaign is not yet over. We still have a chance and we have control over our fate. It will depend on how we will respond but we’ll be working hard,” Pons said.
“And we learned our lesson in this game.”
Fourth-seed Farm Fresh and Nxled dispute the other semis berth in the Play-in final.
Already in the semis are sister clubs Cignal and top-seeded PLDT.