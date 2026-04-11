Creamline survives PLDT in semifinals thriller

Creamline’s battle-tested composure under pressure took the spotlight in a dramatic come-from-behind win to turn back PLDT, 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-10, to start the round-robin semifinals of the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cool Smashers sustained the momentum of their great escape in the fourth set to take control of the deciding frame and snatch the all-important cardiac victory in front of a 12,411-strong weekend crowd.

“Of course, very happy because first of all it’s a very entertaining game for the fans. Happy we got this win and finally pulled one against PLDT,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said after the squad’s first win over the High Speed Hitters in two years, ending a four-game head-to-head losing skid.

“But the job is far from over. We just got started. So we’ll practice and prepare for the next two games before taking on Cignal on Tuesday,” he added.

Bernadeth Pons exploded for 28 points for Creamline, highlighted by 21 attacks, including crucial hits in the fifth set, capped by a thunderous kill for the match point advantage. Pons also had four kill blocks and landed three aces as a starter in all sets.

The wing spiker also showcased her defensive prowess with 16 digs and 22 excellent receptions for the Cool Smashers, who survived the two-hour, 34-minute duel despite throwing away 31 errors.

“Happy we got this game through. Proud of the efforts of each and everyone of us and proud of the team’s effort,” Pons said.

Jema Galanza scored all of her 17 points on kills while veteran Alyssa Valdez added 10 markers for Creamline.

The Cool Smashers raced to a 10-4 lead in the fifth frame and were up 11-6 when PLDT made a 4-1 run to close the gap, 12-10, after back-to-back kills by Savi Davison.

Pangs Panaga won the joust in the next play followed by a Pons kill before Davison’s attack hit the net.

Creamline refused to let the game slip out of its hand in the tight fourth set, saving three match points before Carlos scored an off the block kill before forcing a decider when Davison committed an attack error.

The Cool Smashers spoiled High Speed Hitters winger Alleiah Malaluan’s career night as the ninth overall pick in the last Draft dropped a triple-double of 23 points, 26 excellent receptions and 11 digs.

Davison had 22 markers, Kim Kianna Dy added 16 points and Majoy Baron finished with 10 markers for the top-seeded PLDT.