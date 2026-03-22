Hyundai rolls out Stargazer discounts

The company has paired the price cuts with added perks. Buyers can get free first-year car insurance, along with waived bank fees through partner banks BPI and RCBC. These extras are part of Hyundai Finance’s package tied to the promo.

Financing options form a key part of the campaign as customers may choose a low cash-out plan that starts at P8,000, or go for monthly payments as low as P15,606, depending on the variant and terms. This gives buyers room to match the purchase with their budget and payment preferences.

The promo also builds on Hyundai’s earlier updates to the Stargazer line. A refreshed version and the Stargazer X arrived in late 2025, with changes that include a new front design, updated lighting, and revised styling at the rear.

Despite that update, Hyundai continues to offer deals on earlier model years, which include units from 2023 up to 2025.

Both the earlier and updated Stargazer models use a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that produces 113 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. The engine works with an Intelligent Variable Transmission, Hyundai’s version of a CVT.

Hyundai Motor Philippines managing director Cecil Capacete said the model has found a strong following in the local market. He said the promo gives more families a chance to consider the vehicle.

“The Stargazer has easily become a favorite among Filipino families, and with the March Flash Bonus Promo, we want to make it even more accessible. This offer reflects our ongoing commitment to provide greater value, flexibility, and peace of mind to our customers as they choose a vehicle that suits their lifestyle,” Capacete said.

Aside from the main discount, the promo ties in with Hyundai’s broader March campaign, which includes extra cash savings layered on top of standard discounts for select variants.

Some units also come with free preventive maintenance service for the first year, based on the promo details.

The Stargazer sits in Hyundai’s MPV range and focuses on space, connectivity, and day-to-day usability. The current offer leans on those strengths while adding a price advantage for buyers who are open to earlier versions of the model.