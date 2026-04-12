MDPPA urges riders to save gas

Regular maintenance also plays a role. The group pointed to routine tune-ups, oil changes, and proper chain adjustment. These keep the motorcycle running efficiently and reduce wasted fuel.

It also advised riders to limit engine idling. Fuel is consumed even when the bike is not moving. Turning off the engine during long stops can lead to savings over time.

Tire pressure is another factor. Underinflated tires create resistance on the road. The engine works harder, which leads to higher fuel consumption. The group said riders should check tire pressure at least once a week.

Carrying excess weight can also affect mileage. Bringing only what is needed reduces the load on the engine.