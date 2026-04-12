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MDPPA urges riders to save gas

(March 20 2026) Motorcycle riders queuing to refuel at Petron gas station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 20, 2026. The Department of Energy said the Philippines has placed an order for 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Southeast Asian supplier, with delivery scheduled for next week, as the government moves to assist private oil companies in securing future fuel supplies. Photo/Analy Labor
(March 20 2026) Motorcycle riders queuing to refuel at Petron gas station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 20, 2026. The Department of Energy said the Philippines has placed an order for 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Southeast Asian supplier, with delivery scheduled for next week, as the government moves to assist private oil companies in securing future fuel supplies. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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Rising fuel prices have pushed the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association, or MDPPA, to call on riders to adjust daily habits on the road.

The association outlined several steps that riders can apply right away. It said smooth throttle control and steady speeds help engines run with less strain. Sudden acceleration and hard braking increase fuel use, especially in city traffic.

(March 20 2026) Motorcycle riders queuing to refuel at Petron gas station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 20, 2026. The Department of Energy said the Philippines has placed an order for 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Southeast Asian supplier, with delivery scheduled for next week, as the government moves to assist private oil companies in securing future fuel supplies. Photo/Analy Labor
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Regular maintenance also plays a role. The group pointed to routine tune-ups, oil changes, and proper chain adjustment. These keep the motorcycle running efficiently and reduce wasted fuel.

It also advised riders to limit engine idling. Fuel is consumed even when the bike is not moving. Turning off the engine during long stops can lead to savings over time.

Tire pressure is another factor. Underinflated tires create resistance on the road. The engine works harder, which leads to higher fuel consumption. The group said riders should check tire pressure at least once a week.

Carrying excess weight can also affect mileage. Bringing only what is needed reduces the load on the engine.

(March 20 2026) Motorcycle riders queuing to refuel at Petron gas station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 20, 2026. The Department of Energy said the Philippines has placed an order for 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Southeast Asian supplier, with delivery scheduled for next week, as the government moves to assist private oil companies in securing future fuel supplies. Photo/Analy Labor
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Using the correct fuel grade is also important. Higher octane fuel does not improve efficiency if the engine does not require it.

The group added that planning trips can make rides more efficient. Combining errands and avoiding heavy traffic can reduce fuel use and travel time.

motorcycle riders
MDPPA
fuel-saving habits

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