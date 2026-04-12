BSB Junrose boosts brake supply, backs fuel-saving tech

Company president Ian Bangayan said riders now pay closer attention to stopping power.

“The demand for high-quality motorcycle braking components in the Philippines continues to grow,” Bangayan said.

“Riders today are more conscious of both safety and performance, making braking systems a critical part of their overall riding setup.”

Brembo systems are common in high-performance motorcycles, but local supply has been uneven. BSB Junrose said it is working to make these parts easier to source for riders who plan to upgrade from stock systems.

“Brembo braking systems are premium products, and we always emphasize proper component matching — including brake fluids — to ensure safe and reliable performance,” Bangayan added.