BSB Junrose boosts brake supply, backs fuel-saving tech

BSB Junrose Corporation expanded its motorcycle product lineup at the 10th Makina Moto Expo, with a focus on braking performance and fuel use as riders deal with daily traffic and rising costs.
At its booth in the SMX Convention Center, the company highlighted wider access to Brembo motorcycle brake components and the use of Liqui Moly oils and additives to support engine efficiency.
Company president Ian Bangayan said riders now pay closer attention to stopping power.
“The demand for high-quality motorcycle braking components in the Philippines continues to grow,” Bangayan said.
“Riders today are more conscious of both safety and performance, making braking systems a critical part of their overall riding setup.”
Brembo systems are common in high-performance motorcycles, but local supply has been uneven. BSB Junrose said it is working to make these parts easier to source for riders who plan to upgrade from stock systems.
“Brembo braking systems are premium products, and we always emphasize proper component matching — including brake fluids — to ensure safe and reliable performance,” Bangayan added.
The company also added that the interest in brake upgrades has grown among motorcycle owners. Earlier demand came from car owners, but more riders now look at brake systems as part of safety on the road.
Fuel use also came up during the event as a concern among riders. Motorcycles remain a common mode of transport for commuters, delivery riders and small businesses.
Bangayan said daily riding conditions affect how engines use fuel. Traffic slows movement. Heat affects engine operation.
Liqui Moly products such as MoS₂ and Molygen target these issues. MoS₂ reduces metal contact inside the engine. Molygen helps limit deposits and supports smoother operation.
“As fuel prices continue to rise, these technologies help riders maximize every liter and reduce unnecessary fuel loss,” Bangayan said.
“When we look at the bigger picture, it is no longer just about individual components. It is about how efficiency and safety work together to support better, more reliable riding. We may not control fuel prices, but we can control how efficiently we use fuel.”
The display also included JTEKT bearings, Bosch horns, and motorcycle batteries. The lineup covers parts used for upgrades and routine maintenance.
BSB Junrose said riders continue to look for parts that improve control on the road and reduce running costs over time.