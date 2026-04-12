Jaecoo J5 SHS-H debuts under P1M

Omoda & Jaecoo Philippines rolled out its newest model at the Manila International Auto Show, adding a hybrid option to its growing lineup.
The Jaecoo J5 SHS-H now sits as the brand’s entry into the hybrid space, with a starting price that puts it within reach of more buyers.
The J5 SHS-H enters the local market as the first hybrid electric vehicle from Omoda & Jaecoo Philippines. It follows the earlier introduction of the J7 SHS, a plug-in hybrid, and signals a wider push into electrified models.
At a glance, the J5 carries familiar design cues from the brand. The front features a large vertical-slat grille, paired with sharp LED lighting.
The look stays clean, with black cladding along the lower body and subtle lines along the side. The rear keeps things simple with LED taillights and a wide stance.
A large touchscreen sits at the center, with fewer physical buttons around it. The brand said the layout frees up space, with over 35 storage areas available across the cabin.
A panoramic sunroof stretches across the roof, while double-layer glass and antibacterial seat material aim to improve comfort during daily drives.
The J5 uses a 2,620 mm wheelbase, which the company said allows for an 82.8 percent space utilization rate. That translates to more legroom and headroom for passengers, especially in the second row.
The hybrid system pairs a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with an electric motor. The combined output varies based on figures released, but performance claims remain consistent.
The J5 can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. Fuel economy is rated at 23 km per liter, while the total driving range can reach close to 1,000 kilometers on a full tank and battery.
The hybrid system also allows the vehicle to switch between power sources depending on driving conditions. This setup helps reduce fuel use in traffic while still offering enough power on open roads.
The J5 uses a high-torsion body structure and includes Level 2+ driver assistance systems. These cover functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, and automatic emergency braking.
Pricing starts at P999,000 for the Comfort variant and goes up to P1,109,000 for the Luxury trim. Buyers who placed reservations during the auto show received added perks.
These include a discount, accessory upgrades, one year of free maintenance, and extended warranties that cover both the vehicle and the powertrain.
Alongside the vehicle launch, the company introduced a new program aimed at growing its community. Called the OJ Network, it offers incentives for referrals that lead to confirmed sales.
Company representatives said the program opens another way for customers and supporters to engage with the brand beyond ownership.
With the J5 SHS-H, the brand adds a more accessible hybrid option to its range. The pricing, combined with its features and fuel efficiency, places it in a competitive spot within the sub-compact SUV segment.