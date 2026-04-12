Jaecoo J5 SHS-H debuts under P1M

The J5 SHS-H enters the local market as the first hybrid electric vehicle from Omoda & Jaecoo Philippines. It follows the earlier introduction of the J7 SHS, a plug-in hybrid, and signals a wider push into electrified models.

At a glance, the J5 carries familiar design cues from the brand. The front features a large vertical-slat grille, paired with sharp LED lighting.

The look stays clean, with black cladding along the lower body and subtle lines along the side. The rear keeps things simple with LED taillights and a wide stance.

A large touchscreen sits at the center, with fewer physical buttons around it. The brand said the layout frees up space, with over 35 storage areas available across the cabin.

A panoramic sunroof stretches across the roof, while double-layer glass and antibacterial seat material aim to improve comfort during daily drives.

The J5 uses a 2,620 mm wheelbase, which the company said allows for an 82.8 percent space utilization rate. That translates to more legroom and headroom for passengers, especially in the second row.