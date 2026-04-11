Northern Samar town bans kuratsa, fiesta extras amid energy crisis

TACLOBAN CITY — Any gathering among the Warays is never complete without the kuratsa — a traditional courtship dance often criticized by outsiders as excessive due to the shower of money while a couple performs.

Be it a family gathering, school reunion, wedding, community event, or fiesta, asking a guest or visitor to dance the kuratsa is considered a recognition of their social status.

But with the economic crisis brought about by the war in the Middle East, the kuratsa may have to take a temporary bow — at least in one town in Northern Samar.

Mayor Edgar Catarongan of the island municipality of San Vicente, Northern Samar issued an executive order strictly prohibiting the kuratsa, along with disco parties and other “extravagant, energy-intensive, and non-essential activities,” during the town fiesta and barangay celebrations.

Catarongan said the ban will remain in force until all scheduled fiesta celebrations have ended or the energy emergency is lifted. The decision was made following consultations with the town’s parish priest, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

San Vicente, known as a tourism destination due to its pink beach on one of its islands, celebrates its town fiesta on April 28 to 29. The town’s seven barangays also hold their own village fiestas.

Catarongan said town and barangay fiestas should instead be conducted in a “simple, solemn, and meaningful manner,” focusing primarily on liturgical and religious activities.

“Barangay officials are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order and to promote faith-centered, community-oriented, and low-energy activities in line with the spirit of the fiesta and the current national situation,” the order stated.

Kuratsa, a popular dance across Eastern Visayas, involves a shower of money called abwag or gala during the performance. When performed during fiesta celebrations, the money is typically donated to the Church to fund programs, repairs, or community outreach.

When danced at weddings, the money goes to the couple as a start-up fund for their marriage. On other occasions, the purpose of the collected funds is determined by organizers, but it is never given to the dancers themselves.

Videos of kuratsa posted on social media are often criticized as extravagant and described as a crude display of money, rather than reflecting the dance’s intended cultural and communal purpose.