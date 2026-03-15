ICTSI Foundation powers Manila school’s athletes, musicians

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and IF executive director Filipina Laurena led the turnover of donations at RAES Joaquin Domagoso Gymnasium on 12 March 2026.

The donations included top-of-the-line sports gear and equipment as well as musical instruments that will support 147 student-athletes, 80 drum and lyre band members, and 23 coaches and trainers, helping strengthen RAES’ sports and music programs.

Mayor Domagoso expressed appreciation to ICTSI, not only for its Foundation’s continued contribution to Manila’s development initiatives, but also for being one of the city’s top taxpayers through the years.

Laurena likewise reaffirmed IF’s strong commitment to supporting the community development programs in Manila, being the host community of ICTSI’s flagship port project, the Manila International Container Terminal.