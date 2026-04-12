IBPAP lauds nod in RBEs WFH ruling

The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the country’s largest umbrella organization for the IT and Business Process Management sector, welcomed the approval of expanded 90 percent work-from-home (WFH) flexibility for Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) under Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) Resolution No. 005-2026.

IBPAP formally proposed this measure to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in response to the emerging pressures of rising fuel costs, as a practical business continuity measure for IT-BPM companies and their workforce.