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IBPAP lauds nod in RBEs WFH ruling

IBPAP lauds nod in RBEs WFH ruling
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The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the country’s largest umbrella organization for the IT and Business Process Management sector, welcomed the approval of expanded 90 percent work-from-home (WFH) flexibility for Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) under Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) Resolution No. 005-2026.

IBPAP formally proposed this measure to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in response to the emerging pressures of rising fuel costs, as a practical business continuity measure for IT-BPM companies and their workforce.

IBPAP lauds nod in RBEs WFH ruling
Palace open to WFH as fuel-saving measure

Their recommendation was put forward to help manage potential disruptions linked to rising transportation costs, while supporting the well-being and productivity of employees who rely on daily commuting.

IBPAP work from home policy
FIRB 005-2026 resolution
IT-BPM sector Philippines

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