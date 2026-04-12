Green lane projects are steadily advancing, now at P6.43T

Since the rollout of Executive Order 18 in 2023, a total of 244 projects worth P6.43 trillion have been granted Green Lane certification.

These investments are largely concentrated in renewable energy, infrastructure, digital systems, water and food security.

While most projects are still in early phases, the pipeline is beginning to move. Around 171 projects valued at P5.79 trillion remain in pre-development, reflecting the scale and complexity of large infrastructure and energy ventures.

At the same time, 46 projects worth P359.64 billion are already under construction, with additional projects nearing operation or already delivering services.

Officials said this shift signals that earlier approvals are now generating economic activity, including job creation and expanded access to essential services.

“Many of the projects under the Green Lane are in renewable energy and related infrastructure. Accelerating their implementation is important to help address energy supply requirements, stabilize costs, and support continued economic activity. This is why streamlining permitting and improving coordination across agencies remains a priority,” said Trade Secretary and BoI Chair Cristina Roque.

The Green Lane system was designed to cut delays by coordinating approvals across national agencies and local governments.

Early results show faster processing times for selected projects, helping investors move more quickly from approvals to execution.

As more projects enter construction and operation stages, authorities expect the initiative to strengthen infrastructure, improve energy supply, and sustain investment momentum across the country.