Good health comes from upgrade wellness center

Dr. Dianne Marie Jamora, a medical doctor at ETCS Health Station, explains that many residents in the barangays they cater to are already showing signs of serious health conditions. “We’ve seen cases of diabetes and hypertension even in people in their 20s here in ETCS and Mabini. Unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and excessive junk food consumption are affecting the younger generation sooner than expected,” she says.

If left unaddressed, these conditions may progress into chronic kidney disease and other serious complications, highlighting the need for early intervention and accessible primary healthcare services.

SM Foundation has strengthened its commitment to community health by recognizing the need for early intervention through the renovation of the Barangay ETCS Health Station. The upgraded facility is designed to provide a more efficient and patient-friendly environment, with improved consultation areas, organized medical records, and better access to essential medicines.

The improved health center supports the management of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and other respiratory illnesses. With enhanced screening, treatment and patient education, the facility plays a vital role in protecting community health.

Jamora adds that in one morning alone, out of the 13 patients she consulted, one was a tuberculosis patient, six had upper respiratory tract infections, and three were hypertensive. “These are the cases I encounter almost every day,” she shares.

Preventive care remains a key focus. The health center actively promotes disease prevention and health education, and supports programs such as PhilHealth’s YAKAP initiative.

According to Jamora, empowering patients is just as important as treating them. “We guide our patients in making healthier lifestyle choices, from proper nutrition to regular exercise and stress management,” she says.

Midwife May Varca shared that some residents lack the financial capacity, which is why they tend to neglect the early signs of disease.

She leads the outreach efforts across Barangays ETCS and Mabini. Through blood pressure monitoring, health screenings, and educational sessions, residents are encouraged to take a proactive approach to their health.