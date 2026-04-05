Gilas Women advance

It was also sweet revenge for the Filipina cagers after their sorry 9-22 loss to the Japanese in the semis last year.

Afril Bernardino broke a 19-19 deadlock with a layup with 58 seconds left in the game.

Kacey dela Rosa then sank a jumper for the final point of the match with 47.4 seconds left to spare.

Gilas Women are facing defending champion Australia as of press time.