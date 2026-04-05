Gilas Women advance

Gilas Pilipinas Women booked a breakthrough final appearance in the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup on Sunday at the OCBC Square in Singapore.
The Philippines defeated powerhouse Japan, 21-19, in the semifinals to reach the gold medal round for the firs time since joining the tournament in the 2013 in Doha.
It was also sweet revenge for the Filipina cagers after their sorry 9-22 loss to the Japanese in the semis last year.
Afril Bernardino broke a 19-19 deadlock with a layup with 58 seconds left in the game.
Kacey dela Rosa then sank a jumper for the final point of the match with 47.4 seconds left to spare.
Gilas Women are facing defending champion Australia as of press time.