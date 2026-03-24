Toyota unveils RAV4 HEV, Urban Cruiser BEV in Philippines showcase

Toyota said the initiative highlights its “multi-pathway approach” to electrification, offering a mix of hybrid and fully electric options.

“Toyota is committed to answering the different needs of our customers. The addition of the all-new RAV4 HEV and new Urban Cruiser BEV is part of our multi-pathway approach in providing different electrified xEV options for the diverse mobility needs of our customers,” said Elijah Marcial, first vice president for vehicle sales operations.

The RAV4 HEV will be available in two variants, both equipped with the E-Four all-wheel drive system powered by dual electric motors. The ADV variant starts at P2.183 million, while the LTD variant is priced from P2.499 million.

The Urban Cruiser BEV, Toyota’s second fully electric model in the country after the bZ4X, offers an estimated range of up to 475 kilometers and is priced at P2.135 million.

Lexus will also join the event, displaying its LM 350h and RX 350h models, highlighting the group’s broader electrification strategy.

Toyota said the event aims to give consumers a closer look at its latest technologies while promoting the transition to cleaner mobility.