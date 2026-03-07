Massive fire devastates thousands of families in Quezon City

Residents from Barangay Pinyahan along NIA Road in Quezon City were left helpless as a fire tore through their homes at around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 06 March 2026.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of Quezon City responded to the incident, which quickly escalated to a fifth alarm at 9:44 p.m. as the fire spread rapidly through homes mostly made of light materials such as wood.

Task Force Bravo was raised at around 11:18 p.m., requiring 28 fire trucks to be deployed in order to put out the blaze, and is considered one of the highest levels of fire alarms in the country.

Rumors have circulated both online and in the community regarding the possible cause of the fire. Nearby residents told the Daily Tribune that the blaze may have been caused by a faulty air-conditioning unit.

The actual cause of the incident has yet to be confirmed by authorities from the BFP, including the estimated cost of damages and the total number of families affected by the disaster.

Authorities said one casualty was recorded after an individual reportedly died from a heart attack.

The nearby office of the National Irrigation Administration announced through its social media that it had opened its covered court to accommodate displaced families and would supply basic needs in coordination with the Quezon City government.