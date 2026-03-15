DENZA introduces D9

DENZA has entered the Philippine market with the launch of the DENZA D9 DM-i, a premium MPV that targets buyers who want electrified performance and upscale comfort. The vehicle places the brand in the growing executive MPV segment in the country.

The D9 DM-i is the first model from DENZA for local buyers. The brand promotes the vehicle under the philosophy “Technology Drives Elegance,” which focuses on advanced systems and refined design.

The vehicle uses the Super DM-i hybrid system. The setup combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with two electric motors.