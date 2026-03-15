DENZA introduces D9

DENZA has entered the Philippine market with the launch of the DENZA D9 DM-i, a premium MPV that targets buyers who want electrified performance and upscale comfort. The vehicle places the brand in the growing executive MPV segment in the country.
The D9 DM-i is the first model from DENZA for local buyers. The brand promotes the vehicle under the philosophy “Technology Drives Elegance,” which focuses on advanced systems and refined design.
The vehicle uses the Super DM-i hybrid system. The setup combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with two electric motors.
The hybrid system provides responsive acceleration and supports efficient driving in urban traffic and long highway trips. DENZA states that the vehicle can travel up to 980 kilometers on a full tank and battery charge.
The cabin has a three-row layout with seating for seven passengers. A 15.6-inch infotainment display sits at the center of the dashboard and controls major vehicle functions. A 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system handles audio inside the cabin.
Passengers in the second row receive several comfort features. The seats include ventilation and massage functions with a zero-gravity seating design.
The vehicle also has a built-in refrigerator and wireless charging for mobile devices. Small control screens in the armrests allow passengers to adjust seat settings and other comfort functions.
DENZA states that the vehicle comes with an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer battery warranty. The coverage aims to support long-term reliability for hybrid vehicle owners.
DENZA Philippines also announced a premier price of P3,998,000 for early buyers. The offer runs until 31 March 2026.