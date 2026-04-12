Changan CS35 Max starts at P1.109M

Changan Philippines has introduced the CS35 Max, a new compact crossover that replaces the CS35 Pro with larger dimensions and updated features. The model carries a starting price of P1,109,999 for the Lite variant, while the Luxe variant is priced at P1,199,999.
The CS35 Max adopts a longer wheelbase by 115 mm and a wider stance. Exterior details include LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and red accents. Standard equipment includes heated side mirrors, fog lights, rain-sensing wipers and a power tailgate.
The crossover gets a digital instrument cluster, with a 7-inch display for the Lite and a 12.3-inch unit for the Luxe. Both variants use a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lite has four speakers, while the Luxe uses a six-speaker Sony system.
The Luxe adds rear air vents, a wireless charger, LED reading lights, and a panoramic sunroof. The Lite uses a standard moonroof.
It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine that produces 180 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Drivers can select from five modes, which include Eco, Normal, Sport, Race, and Smart.
Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, hill hold and descent control, rear sensors, a reverse camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The Luxe adds a 540-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, a built-in recorder, and six airbags.
The CS35 Max was presented during the brand’s “Drive Smart, Drive Changan” campaign, which also featured other models such as the Eado Plus, Nevo Hunter REEV, and Lumin electric vehicle.