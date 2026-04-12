Changan CS35 Max starts at P1.109M

The crossover gets a digital instrument cluster, with a 7-inch display for the Lite and a 12.3-inch unit for the Luxe. Both variants use a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lite has four speakers, while the Luxe uses a six-speaker Sony system.

The Luxe adds rear air vents, a wireless charger, LED reading lights, and a panoramic sunroof. The Lite uses a standard moonroof.

It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine that produces 180 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Drivers can select from five modes, which include Eco, Normal, Sport, Race, and Smart.