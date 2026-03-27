Changan rolls out Eado Plus

In 2025, it sold more than 168,000 units and ranked as the top gasoline sedan in China based on industry data.

The Philippine lineup includes two variants, the Luxe and the Lite. Both versions focus on daily usability, with features aimed at city driving and occasional long trips.

The exterior carries a straightforward design as it uses a large front grille, clean body lines, and LED lighting. The look stays within the expectations of the segment without adding unnecessary styling elements.

The Luxe variant comes with a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lite variant uses a 7-inch display. Both versions include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, USB ports, and a PM2.5 air filter.

Power comes from a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It delivers steady performance for daily driving.

The Luxe variant includes Eco and Normal modes, giving drivers a choice based on road conditions.

Safety features include anti-lock brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution, and stability control.

The car also comes with rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring, ISOFIX anchors, child safety locks, keyless entry, and central locking.

Buyers can choose from White, Black, Andean Gray and Titanium Silver Gray, with the last option available by order.

The standard retail price is set at P799,999 for the Luxe variant and P750,000 for the Lite variant.

Introductory pricing runs until 30 April 2026. The Luxe is offered at P749,999, while the Lite is priced at P699,000 during the promo period.

The Eado Plus is now available at Changan dealerships nationwide. The model adds to the brand’s growing presence in the Philippines, with a focus on practical features and accessible pricing for sedan buyers.