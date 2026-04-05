Gonzaga eyes Palawan Visayas swing ‘double’

Fresh off a victory in the 16U category in her hometown, Gonzaga enters the Dumaguete leg brimming with confidence but remains wary of a deep and determined field.

Challenging her in the 16U class are Isobel Alipo-On, Alexa Cruspero and Rousey Paliwag, all eager to derail her momentum at the NODSEP (Negros Oriental Sports Development Program) courts.

Keen competition is also expected in the premier 18U division, where Alipo-On and Cruspero double up alongside Christina Palomares, forming a formidable cast aiming to deny Gonzaga a sweep. Their participation underscores the tournament’s growing reputation as a proving ground for elite junior players.

Beyond the chase for titles, the Palawan circuit continues to serve a larger purpose — strengthening grassroots sports development nationwide. By staging tournaments in key provincial hubs like Dumaguete, the program provides young athletes with accessible, high-level competition without the need for costly travel. It also creates a structured pathway for talent identification, helping promising players transition from local standouts to national contenders.

Equally significant is its role in promoting an active lifestyle among the youth.

With summer in full swing, organizers emphasize the importance of engaging children in sports to counter excessive screen time. The initiative aligns with the vision of local officials, including Gov. Chaco Sagarbarria, to keep the youth active, focused and inspired.

Meanwhile, the boys’ divisions promise wide-open battles, particularly in the 16U and 18U categories where Andrian Rodriguez and Matthew Morris headline a stacked lineup.

Also in contention are Rafa Callao, Ian Morrison, Seth Masicampo, Max Ada, Bryant Ada and John Malicayy, ensuring a highly competitive field.