Junior tennis booms with huge Olivarez Cup field

The sustained rise of junior tennis has been driven not only by inspiring figures like Alex Eala but also by consistent grassroots development efforts led by Palawan Pawnshop. Under the leadership of president/CEO Bobby Castro, the organization continues to expand opportunities for young athletes through an extensive nationwide circuit that includes both junior and Open competitions.

The junior circuit recently concluded a successful five-leg Mindanao swing, with tournaments held in Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, Digos City and Tagum City.

Castro emphasized the program’s long-term vision, saying the initiative goes beyond competition by helping shape the future of young athletes. He noted that the circuit aims to develop talent while instilling values such as discipline, perseverance and sportsmanship — qualities essential both on and off the court.

Competition begins with matches in the boys’ 16U and 18U and girls’ 12U and 16U divisions, with games split between two venues to accommodate the large field.

Antonio Ng Jr., Gavin Kraut, Marwin Plata, and Felizardo Lota III headline the boys’ 18U division of the tournament held in honor of Rep. Eric Olivarez, while Antonio Bengzon, Cristiano Calingasan, Kenji Kue and John Enzo Masage are among the top contenders in the 16U class.

In the girls’ side, Gabrielle Co, Ellythia Comia, Thea Soriano, and Margaret Abacan lead the 12U category. The 16U bracket features Astrid Cablitas, Izabelle Camcam, Chiara Bate, and Ava Banson in what is expected to be a highly competitive field.

Camcam also joins the 18U division alongside Claire Casiller, Dania Bulanadi, and Mikaela Ngu. Meanwhile, Lilith Rufino, Teresinha Calingasan, Sofia Aguilera, and Carolina Fandino banner the 14U group.