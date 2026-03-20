Bosch enters lubricants market

Bosch said the products use high-quality base oils and advanced additives. The company said the oils meet international certification standards across different vehicle types.

Bosch said its gasoline engine oil range includes the Premium X7 Fully Synthetic variants in 5W-30 and 5W-40 grades. A 0W-20 option is also available for hybrid vehicles and engines with start-stop systems.

For daily use, Bosch offers the Mega X6 Synthetic Tech Gasoline Engine Oil in 10W-40. Bosch said this formulation helps reduce wear and friction.

For diesel vehicles, Bosch introduced the Premium X7 SUV Fully Synthetic Diesel Engine Oil in 5W-30 and 5W-40 grades. Bosch said the product meets ACEA C3 standards.

According to Bosch, the oil handles soot and high temperatures in turbocharged diesel engines. Bosch said it supports engine stability during long drives and heavy use.

The diesel lineup also includes the Mega D6 Synthetic Tech Diesel Engine Oil in 10W-40. Bosch said this oil carries an API CK-4 rating.

Bosch also expanded its range to motorcycles and scooters. The Premium M7 Fully Synthetic Motorcycle Engine Oil in 10W-40 meets JASO MA2 and API SP standards. Bosch said it suits high-performance motorcycles with wet-clutch systems.

For scooters, Bosch offers a fully synthetic 10W-40 engine oil and a Hi-Performance Scooter Gear Oil in SAE 85W-90 GL-4. The company said these products support smooth operation and durability for two-wheel use.