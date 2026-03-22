Chie Filomeno and Matt Lhuillier’s  rebound romance: Gone with the wind

The absence of those photos made the lines of billowing romance between the two blurred. The romance started right after Filomeno’s selection as the influencer of choice for the Lhuillier’s own beer line in the Queen City of the South.

A trip to Lhuillier’s brewery in Cebu more than closed a business deal — it opened the romantic doors to then-single Matt.

What started as a business relation developed into a personal relationship, so personal Lhuillier became Filomeno’s tour guide everytime she was in Cebu. And so they were sighted a couple of times — in a supermarket and in the busy streets with Lhuillier driving and Filomeno seated in the passenger seat.

But all of that are now a thing of the past. No sightings of them has ever been seen again.

Interestingly, Lhuiller’s Instagram account showed the resurgence of his past love’s photo. It showed a plethora of his ex-girlfriend Jolie Jurkovich’s photos, igniting the buzz that he’s crawling back to her heart.

And Filomeno? She’s back in her alluringly sexy self in her recent IG posts, as if telling everyone that she still got the dangerous curves that made men drool over her while she’s scaling the social ladder.

AC Bonifacio admits breakup with Harvey Bautista

Seemingly still reeling from her recent breakup with Harvey Bautista, AC Bonifacio openly talked about her heartbreak in a podcast conversation with Edward Barber who has since become her trusted confidant during her most difficult phase in her life.

“You came up and you asked for advice about a specific dude. I remember trying, really thinking about what advice to give you when I had zero experience of my own. That was genuinely my first ever ‘kuya moment.’ I felt protective,” Barber said.

Acknowledging Barber’s kuya moment, Bonifacio said: “I’ve come to you for advice with every other guy since. I came from a very traumatizing relationship and so I was like, ‘I don’t trust any man.”

While in the middle of the conversation, Bonifacio revealed her current status.

“Also...now,” she said. “That is the first time I’m saying that anywhere...You heard it here first.”

If it’s any consolation, Bonifacio revealed in a recent post that K-Pop star Jungkook is following her on TikTok. She’s one of the handful that the Korean superstar follows on the said social media app.

New KimPau scene sparks buzz in pilot episode of ‘The Alibi’

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino thrilled netizens as they debuted their suspense drama The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan on primetime TV with a new scene featuring their characters in a heated encounter.