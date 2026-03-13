Toyota rolls out race season offers

Pay Low focuses on reducing the initial purchase cost. The program allows customers to secure participating models with a down payment that starts at 15 percent.

The plan includes a 60-month financing term, free one-year comprehensive insurance, and free three-year LTO registration. Select finance lease arrangements also remove the need for a chattel mortgage.

Toyota said the package allows buyers to acquire a new vehicle while also receiving several ownership benefits at the start of the purchase.

One of the vehicles available under this program is the Toyota ATIV 1.5 HEV CVT in two-tone trim. The hybrid sedan is available through the Pay Low scheme with an initial amount that starts at P179,700.

Toyota also offers the Pay Light option for customers who prefer smaller monthly payments. The scheme spreads amortization across a 60-month period and allows buyers to manage their monthly expenses while still selecting a vehicle that suits their needs.

The Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT in two tones is one of the vehicles included in this program. Monthly payments begin at P15,504 under the Pay Light arrangement.