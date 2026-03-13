Toyota rolls out race season offers

Toyota Motor Philippines has launched a new round of vehicle promotions tied to the start of the 2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup season. The offers run from 11 to 31 March and cover several models across the brand’s hybrid and passenger vehicle lineup.
The program introduces three payment options that allow customers to purchase vehicles through different financing or cash arrangements. These include Pay Low, Pay Light and Straight Cash savings.
Pay Low focuses on reducing the initial purchase cost. The program allows customers to secure participating models with a down payment that starts at 15 percent.
The plan includes a 60-month financing term, free one-year comprehensive insurance, and free three-year LTO registration. Select finance lease arrangements also remove the need for a chattel mortgage.
Toyota said the package allows buyers to acquire a new vehicle while also receiving several ownership benefits at the start of the purchase.
One of the vehicles available under this program is the Toyota ATIV 1.5 HEV CVT in two-tone trim. The hybrid sedan is available through the Pay Low scheme with an initial amount that starts at P179,700.
Toyota also offers the Pay Light option for customers who prefer smaller monthly payments. The scheme spreads amortization across a 60-month period and allows buyers to manage their monthly expenses while still selecting a vehicle that suits their needs.
The Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT in two tones is one of the vehicles included in this program. Monthly payments begin at P15,504 under the Pay Light arrangement.
Customers who prefer to purchase vehicles outright can take advantage of Straight Cash savings. The company provides cash discounts on selected variants under this option.
One of the largest discounts applies to the Toyota RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV. Straight cash buyers can receive savings of up to P300,000 on the hybrid sport utility vehicle.
Several other hybrid models also come with promotional offers during the campaign. The Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S CVT two-tone variant is available with Pay Light payments that begin at P18,225 per month. Buyers who choose a straight cash payment can receive savings of up to P140,000.
The Zenix 2.0 Q HEV CVT is also part of the promotion. Monthly payments begin at P19,336 under the Pay Light option. Straight cash buyers can receive discounts of up to P100,000.
Toyota also included several ownership perks for selected vehicles during the promo period. These include free periodic maintenance service, service discount vouchers, trade-in rebates of up to P30,000, and free one-year comprehensive insurance for selected models. All brand-new Toyota vehicles also come with a five-year warranty.
The company will also display several electrified models during the opening weekend of the 2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup on March 13 to 15. Vehicles on display include the all-new RAV4, the all-new Urban Cruiser, and the bZ4X electric vehicle. The ATIV and Yaris Cross will also appear at the event as part of the showcase lineup.