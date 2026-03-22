Women, work and the promise of AI

Rather than treating AI as an abstract concept, Elevate AIDA focuses on one of its most practical and scalable entry points: data annotation, the human task of training and refining machine learning systems. What makes this model particularly powerful is its inclusivity by design. The program removes traditional barriers: no advanced technical background is required, training is delivered online, and participation is flexible enough to accommodate daily responsibilities. In doing so, it redefines what employment can look like in the digital age.

So far, more than 3,000 women across underserved communities — from Ifugao to Basilan — have gone through the program. Many are now earning income as data annotators, contributing to global AI systems from places that were previously disconnected from the digital economy.

Over time, the broader effects become clear. When women gain reliable income, they tend to invest in their families’ health, education, and long-term stability, creating benefits that extend well beyond the individual. This is one of the most consistent findings in development economics, and it underscores why inclusion is not simply a social objective, but a driver of more resilient economies.

Equally important is how the model is being sustained. By working with more than 40 local government units, Elevate AIDA is being integrated into existing community systems, ensuring that it continues to evolve within the local context rather than remaining a standalone intervention.

The next phase of the program reflects an understanding that inclusion must evolve alongside the economy it seeks to shape. Elevate AIDA Plus expands beyond data annotation into a broader set of digital skills, including virtual assistance and data analysis while also extending opportunities to other sectors without losing its strong focus on women as primary beneficiaries.

This progression highlights a larger shift in how we should think about workforce development. Preparing people for a single role is no longer sufficient in a rapidly changing digital landscape; what is needed are adaptable pathways that allow individuals to build capabilities over time and transition across opportunities as technology advances.