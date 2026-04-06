Tim Rone Villanueva’s Ode to Childhood

His earlier works likewise hinted at success. Santa Nena! (2017), which he wrote and directed, collected honors from the Viddsee Juree Awards Philippines, CineFilipino and the Gawad CCP. Paano Bihisan ang Isang Ina? (2018) captivated audiences at the Durban International Film Festival. Even his ventures into theater, like Mga Nakasusuyang Putahe, was hailed as one of the best plays of the year.

As a producer, he has also been part of projects that traveled beyond borders. My Mother’s Bicycle (2021) was declared as the Overall Best Picture at the Sundayag Film Festival and was an official selection at the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan. #bagets (2023) — a UNICEF project and developed in the labs of Sundance Collab and the Drama International Short Film Festival — has been included in various film fest lineups.

Mentorship has played a steady role in his journey. Names like Denise O’Hara, Zig Dulay, Richard Legaspi, Seymour Sanchez and Carlo Catu form part of his creative circle.

He has likewise expressed he would have desired to observe the late Peque Gallaga at work, and to one day direct John Lloyd Cruz.

Outside the set, Villanueva keeps things simple. He writes, watches films, spends time with friends over coffee or at KTV bars. Oftentimes, he gladly retreats into the routines of home life. When pressure builds up, he turns to prayer, pauses to breathe and occasionally reaches for comfort food.

More recently, he has been involved with the North Luzon Cinema Guild, assisting to organize festivals such as the Kultura Film Festival, the Hundred Islands Film Festival and the Tuguegarao Film Festival. The focus is clear — to support emerging filmmakers, champion regional cinema and enhance a culture of film literacy across the country.

Let’s listen to more of his reflections:

On ‘Child No. 82’s’ inspiration

“At first, I intended to use this film to express my untold feelings or insights for my late father, a love and farewell letter to his memory. However, when I finished my film, I realized it was my love letter to my inner child who sought answers and asked for a relationship with him we never had.”

On learnings during the shoot

“I realized it is harder to create films nowadays because of inflation. We really thought it would be impossible to shoot this fantasy film in an indie-style approach — with a limited budget and limited time. But it was possible due to family and friends’ support, LGU (local government unit) and community collaboration, and the production team’s passionate work.”

On top four films

“Shrek 2 (2004), for its humor and creativity with a powerful statement about love. Call Me by Your Name (2017), for bringing me to an unforgettable summer somewhere in Italy with Elio and Oliver. Bridge to Terabithia (2007), for inviting me to a world where creativity and fantasy are limitless. Ang Tanging Ina (2003), for teaching me how to do comedy with Filipino truth.”