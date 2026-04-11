Thailand to increase essential goods allowance for 'vulnerable'

Thailand will increase its allowance for essential goods starting Monday to help mitigate the economic impacts of the Mideast war, which are particularly affecting farmers, small business owners, and "vulnerable" people.

More than 13 million Thais who hold a card entitling them to social benefits in the Southeast Asian country will see their monthly allowance increase from 300 baht to 400 baht ($9.31 to $12.42) for their daily expenses, the finance ministry said at a press briefing Saturday.