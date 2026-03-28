Gov’t rolls out multi-sector plan to cushion fuel price impact

Marcos acknowledged that global oil prices remain beyond the country’s control but stressed that the government is prioritizing measures to reduce their impact on everyday expenses such as food, transport, and electricity.

Food security measures

To ensure stable food supply and prices, the President inspected key agricultural infrastructure projects in several provinces.

In Camarines Sur, more than 1,800 farmers are set to benefit from solar-powered irrigation systems developed by the National Irrigation Administration, expected to lower electricity costs and boost farm productivity.

He also visited a mega cold storage and food processing facility in Pili aimed at reducing post-harvest losses.

In Isabela, a new cold storage facility with a capacity of up to 20,000 bags of onions was inspected, alongside additional drying facilities to improve post-harvest handling.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture reported that over one million farmers are benefiting from rice processing systems funded through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, with fuel and fertilizer subsidies also being prepared.

Transport subsidies, cash aid

To ease pressure on commuters and transport operators, the government has begun distributing fuel subsidies under a P2.5-billion program of the Department of Transportation.

During a visit to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Marcos led the rollout of assistance providing P10,000 per unit for bus operators and P5,000 for drivers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also distributed cash aid to transport network vehicle service drivers, jeepney operators, delivery riders, and motorcycle taxi drivers to help prevent fare hikes.

Healthcare access expanded

In parallel, the Department of Health deployed 290 doctors to underserved areas, achieving zero doctorless municipalities nationwide.

The Palace said the strategy reflects a shift from reactive measures to proactive intervention, focusing on minimizing the domestic impact of global disruptions.

Despite uncertainties abroad, the administration maintained that its priority remains protecting Filipino families by keeping food affordable, stabilizing prices, and ensuring access to essential services.