P5K, P3K aid set for farmers, fishers

The government will begin distributing cash assistance this April to farmers and fisherfolk as fuel costs surge, with payouts set at P5,000 and P3,000, respectively, to help offset rising production and transport expenses.
At a Senate hearing, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the targeted aid aims to cushion the most affected sectors following sharp increases in oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict. Farmers using machinery such as tractors will receive P5,000 each, while fisherfolk operating motorized bancas will get P3,000.
“P100 million, which will benefit 14,400 farmers and 15,669 fisherfolk. Then the amount for the farmers is P5,000 per farmer and for fisherfolk is P3,000,” DA official Lorna Belinda Calda told lawmakers.
Beyond the initial rollout, the DA confirmed a larger P10-billion allocation under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk program, expected to reach over 4.2 million beneficiaries within the month. The agency is also preparing to release P7 billion from the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance, equivalent to about P3,200 per qualified farmer.
Lawmakers raised concerns about whether additional sectors would receive support if high fuel prices persist. Responding to this, a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) official said funding is available, but beneficiary groups are still being finalized.
“Right now, there is no discussion about which sector will be next, but in terms of funding, it is available. We are just discussing it, Mr. Chairman. You will be the first to get the list of sectors that we will help,” DSWD Undersecretary Aliah Dimaporo said in Filipino.
Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) assured senators that sufficient funds are in place to sustain government response measures, even as risks from prolonged geopolitical tensions and the upcoming rainy season remain.