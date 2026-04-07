P5K, P3K aid set for farmers, fishers

Lawmakers raised concerns about whether additional sectors would receive support if high fuel prices persist. Responding to this, a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) official said funding is available, but beneficiary groups are still being finalized.

“Right now, there is no discussion about which sector will be next, but in terms of funding, it is available. We are just discussing it, Mr. Chairman. You will be the first to get the list of sectors that we will help,” DSWD Undersecretary Aliah Dimaporo said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) assured senators that sufficient funds are in place to sustain government response measures, even as risks from prolonged geopolitical tensions and the upcoming rainy season remain.