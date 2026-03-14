Mister Pilipinas Worldwide unveils 2026 candidates

Heading the organization is Daumier Corilla, who now serves as president. Supporting him are several pageant figures, including Kenneth Cabungcal, who oversees creative and marketing efforts.

Training and development initiatives are handled by Joshua De Sequera and Kenneth Stromsnes, while Justine Ong manages operations and organizational management.

Corilla said the organization aims to cultivate more than just pageant winners.

“More than producing a pageant, we are building a platform and a safe space for men who aspire to lead, inspire, and represent the Filipino spirit on the global stage,” he said.

He also highlighted the pageant’s continued transformation.

“As Mister Pilipinas Worldwide continues to grow as its own independent organization, we remain committed to learning, improving, and developing a competition that values not only physical excellence, but also purpose and commitment.”

With leaders who have experienced international competitions firsthand, the organization hopes to further refine how Filipino candidates are prepared for the global stage.

Building the modern Filipino gentleman

This year’s candidates represent a wide range of Filipino communities, from cities and provinces across the country to Filipino societies abroad.

While the competition highlights physical fitness and presentation, organizers emphasized that its deeper focus is on shaping men who demonstrate leadership, discipline and advocacy.

Throughout the season, delegates will undergo various activities and development programs designed to strengthen their communication skills, social awareness and community engagement ahead of the national finals.

Strong partnerships supporting the season

The upcoming edition is supported by partners from the lifestyle, hospitality and corporate sectors.

Among the organizations backing the competition are Bench, ABU Philippines and NuStar Online, alongside brands such as Clevr, Alpha, ZION and Zleepby ZION.

Production and hospitality collaborators include Oxin Films, Hotel 101, Ambassador in Paradise, KMC Solutions, Nix Institute of Beauty, GLEN Magazine and Camden Foodhub.

The province of Negros Occidental, along with Talisay City and Don Salvador Benedicto, has also been named the pageant’s official provincial partner, helping promote regional tourism through the competition’s initiatives.

Delegates of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026

Competing in this year’s edition are representatives from across the Philippines and overseas Filipino communities:

Angeles, Pampanga — Aian Abad Santos

Bacolod City / Filipino Society of United Kingdom — Red Arceo

Batangas — RC Kashyap

Bicol / Filipino Society of West Asia — Gene Cabezudo

Calamba, Laguna / Filipino Society of Italy — John Wayne Alba

Cebu City — Gian Guidicelli

Laguna — Cas Villones

Mabalacat, Pampanga — Yasser Rodriguez

Macabebe, Pampanga — John Bonifacio

Malolos, Bulacan — Godfrey Murillo

Mandaluyong / Filipino Society of Australia — Jason Lopez

Manila / Filipino Society of California — Felipe Marasigan

Pangasinan — Rod Soriano

Parañaque — MJ Ordillano

Quezon City — Enzo Bonoan

Quezon Province — Brylle Villena

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan — Jessie Guinto

Southern Leyte / Filipino Society of Canada — Ronald Boorman

Taguig / Filipino Society of Montana — Zach Russell

Tarlac Province — JP Gundayao