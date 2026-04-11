P41M smuggled diesel fuel intercepted off MisOr sea

The operation stemmed from intelligence report regarding a suspicious vessel anchored off Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental, which was allegedly being serviced by motorized bancas distributing diesel without authorization

‎ A joint sea patrol operation was carried by 1001st Maneuver Company RMFB 10, Lagonglong MPS, Villanueva MPS, 1st PMFC MORPPO, Regional Intelligence Division 10, Regional Maritime Unit 10, Bureau of Customs 10, ug Philippine Coast Guard–Northern Mindanao District.

‎ Report said the vessel M/T Coral Song has no coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Customs.

Laboratory test conducted by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) Philippines found that the diesel shipments were unmarked and did not undergo processing by the BOC.

Arrested during the operation was 71, year old captain native of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, and Chief Mate, 63 from Batad, Iloilo.

‎An estimated 300,000 diesel fuel worth P 41 million ₱41,100,000. was seized during the operation.

‎The suspects are now detained at Villanueva MunicipalPolice Station lock up cell pwhile the vessel and cargo were turned over to the Bureau Of Custom in Northern Mindanao for deposition pending filing of violation of R.A. No. 10863 charges.