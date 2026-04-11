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P41M smuggled diesel fuel intercepted off MisOr sea

P41M smuggled diesel fuel intercepted off MisOr sea
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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Maritime Police and Customs authorities intercepted a marine tanker on  waters  off Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, carrying an estimated 300,000 liters of unmarked diesel, valued at around ₱41.1 million.

Police report said the joint operations  carried on Thursday  intercepted the suspected illegal cargo  and arrested two crew members for violations of the  RA 10863 or the  Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

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 The operation stemmed from intelligence report regarding a suspicious vessel anchored off Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental, which was allegedly being serviced by motorized bancas distributing diesel without authorization

‎ A joint  sea patrol operation  was carried by 1001st Maneuver Company RMFB 10, Lagonglong MPS, Villanueva MPS, 1st PMFC MORPPO, Regional Intelligence Division 10, Regional Maritime Unit 10, Bureau of Customs 10, ug Philippine Coast Guard–Northern Mindanao District.

‎ Report said the vessel M/T Coral Song has no coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Customs.

Laboratory test conducted by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) Philippines found that the diesel shipments were unmarked and did not undergo processing by the BOC.

 Arrested during the operation was 71, year old captain native of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental,  and  Chief Mate, 63  from Batad, Iloilo.

‎An estimated  300,000 diesel fuel worth P 41 million  ₱41,100,000.  was seized during the operation.

‎The suspects are now detained at Villanueva MunicipalPolice Station lock up cell pwhile the vessel and  cargo were turned over to the Bureau Of Custom in Northern Mindanao for deposition  pending filing of violation of R.A. No. 10863 charges.

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