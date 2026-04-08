PNP, PCG tighten crackdown on illegal fuel trade

The operation was led by the PNP Highway Patrol Group Regional Highway Patrol Unit–National Capital Region, with support from the PNP Maritime Group and the Philippine Coast Guard, in coordination with the Department of Energy.

Authorities seized a significant volume of fuel and equipment linked to the operation. Recovered items included a white fuel tanker (plate no. PYV 212) containing 15,000 liters of diesel and a weathered steel cargo vessel used as a makeshift depot holding an additional 50,000 liters. Also confiscated were two flexible fuel hoses and two Promax RWP pumps used in transferring petroleum products.

In total, around 65,000 liters of diesel—estimated at P9.75 million—were seized.

Beyond enforcement, the operation highlights a broader concern. Illegal fuel trading not only bypasses regulations and taxes but also poses safety risks, particularly in busy coastal and port areas such as Navotas.

Police officials said operations will continue as fuel remains a sensitive issue nationwide, with the aim of protecting the public, ensuring fair and lawful distribution, and preventing dangerous, unregulated practices.

The latest operation reflects a sustained push to curb illegal fuel activities and hold accountable those exploiting the country’s fuel situation for profit.