Fajardo battles Reyes, targets title shot

Ranked No. 3 by the IBF, Reyes, sporting an 18-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 16 knockouts, is heavily-favored given that he is the hometown bet.

Reyes has fought almost exclusively in Argentina where he has been unbeaten. His two foreign campaigns took place in Mexico and Nicaragua.

Rated No. 4, Fajardo, parading a 13-3-1 mark with 11 knockouts, had to travel 38 hours to reach Galvez, Reyes’ territory, from Manila.

Fajardo’s fight in Argentina was made possible by MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

The winner gets a shot at the crown being held by Japanese Masamichi Yabuki.