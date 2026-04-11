DOE: LPG supply sufficient, price hike likely

“I think from P1,100 it went up to around P1,500. The increase in LPG is quite significant, but that will stay for one month,” Garin said.

She reminded consumers that LPG prices may only be adjusted once a month and urged the public to report sellers making frequent changes.

Garin said supply issues emerged after major producers temporarily halted exports, prompting the government to seek alternative sources, including China and Hong Kong.

“They searched as far as Australia and the United States, and now they’ve secured supply, but the numbers are still not that comfortable…Even though it should only be 15 days, they are now at 32 days,” Garin said.

She added that the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) and private firms agreed to jointly secure one shipment of LPG to strengthen local inventories.

Garin said contracts with new suppliers are being finalized and the department is moving to secure additional supply to stabilize the market.