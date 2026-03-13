Villar Farm House: Simplicity is beauty

The wide doors swing open to reveal the house’s impressive ceiling — dried anahaw leaves enveloping the ceiling like a giant umbrella that embraces the entire interiors in Filipino touch. The very Filipino tropical atmosphere is enhanced by ample wooden accents — from driftwood table support retaining their original shapes as parts of giant tree roots from Paete, to the many carved wood shelves, chairs and souvenirs from all over the Philippines.

According to the former senator, all paintings and memorabilia were gifts to her and her family, while the anahaw ceiling is the same that could be seen in their family home. More than just aesthetics, the high ceiling effectively enables air to freely circulate within the space, so the house has been powered mostly by natural provincial ventilation, making it a good case in sustainable design.

Wide floor-to-ceiling, see-through sliding doors connect the interiors to the beauty of the outdoors, where the piece de resistance is the infinity pool that is seemingly an extension of the powerful Prinza de Molino Dam that irrigates the land.

Built by hand in the 19th century, Prinza de Molino Dam is a colonial dam designed to irrigate the surrounding rice fields in Las Piñas and Bacoor. It has been declared a National Historical Site for being commissioned by Fr. Ezequiél Moreno, a Spanish prelate that served as parish priest of Las Piñas Bamboo Organ Church and was later on canonized as saint.