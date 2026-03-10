A day in farm life

Former Senator Cynthia Villar led the tour and shared that most of her days are spent here. For those curious about what a day in her life looks like, mornings are mostly spent reading letters from people seeking guidance or help. Midday is often reserved for hosting visitors or friends on weekends, sometimes with her children and grandchildren joining her after years of stressful Senate hearings. She has since taken a more laidback approach and remains a handson figure in the foundation, which operates independently from the family’s business that is mainly overseen by her husband, Manny Villar. So yes, if you are curious, you might just spot her when you visit the Villar Sipag Farm School.