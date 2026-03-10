A day in farm life

Just when one thought they had exhausted things to do around Metro South, we discover more. Do you ever find yourself wondering where you can play Pickleball next or randomly learn a new skill like archery? DAILY TRIBUNE found a hidden gem where you can literally touch some grass and forget the city noise for a while.
The Villar Sipag Farm School located in Prinza de Molino, situated at the border of Cavite and Las Piñas City, primarily hosts trainings for the agricultural betterment of Filipino farmers. But with four hectares of land under the care of the Villar Foundation, headed by the Villar family matriarch and former senator Cynthia Villar, what more adventures can be found in this farm?
Best for a day trip or a new adventure date idea, visitors can tour around the farm and see the carabaos that provide dairy products used for the farm’s milk-based treats such as kesong puti and pastillas. There are also specialized stations that showcase rice fields and the different stages of rice production, farming machinery and even their own composting machine. For those looking for more activities, there is a recreational area for archery, horseback riding, a zipline, table tennis, pickleball, a swimming pool, go karting and a pet park.
Former Senator Cynthia Villar led the tour and shared that most of her days are spent here. For those curious about what a day in her life looks like, mornings are mostly spent reading letters from people seeking guidance or help. Midday is often reserved for hosting visitors or friends on weekends, sometimes with her children and grandchildren joining her after years of stressful Senate hearings. She has since taken a more laidback approach and remains a handson figure in the foundation, which operates independently from the family’s business that is mainly overseen by her husband, Manny Villar. So yes, if you are curious, you might just spot her when you visit the Villar Sipag Farm School.
A visit would not be complete without some food and refreshments. The farm has a Dear Joe café as well as another café located in the middle of the Children’s Farm School recreational area. If you have not tried it yet, watermelon can actually pair well with coffee as a refresher, part of a special menu offering called the Suika series. Prices for the food and activities are also kept affordable, as Villar emphasized that the farm school was not intended to generate profit but rather to give back and promote farming and sustainability in the country.
So if you are looking for your next weekend destination, head to Metro South and enjoy some peace and nature within your budget.