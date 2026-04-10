Trump presses allies to reopen Hormuz route

Global oil markets are facing renewed uncertainty after US President Donald Trump urged allied nations to act within days to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for energy supplies.
The call raises the possibility of military involvement, with operations expected to require the deployment of naval assets and personnel to secure passage. European allies, initially cautious about deeper engagement, are now being pressed to respond quickly amid rising economic risks tied to disrupted oil flows.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has relayed Trump’s position to member states following recent discussions in Washington, where the issue of the strait’s closure took center stage alongside the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Rutte’s visit to the US included meetings with Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as leaders assessed both security and economic implications of the crisis.
For import-dependent economies such as the Philippines, developments in the Strait of Hormuz are closely watched, as prolonged disruption could drive up fuel costs, affect transport and production, and add pressure on inflation.