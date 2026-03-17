POTUS urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz

Global oil prices have surged 40–50 percent as Iran targets shipping and launches missile and drone strikes across the Gulf. Japan, Australia, Poland, Spain, Greece, Sweden and much of Europe declined military involvement.

Israel launched “limited ground operations” in southern Lebanon against Iran-backed Hezbollah. Western leaders warned against a larger offensive, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Europe should support “any effort to eradicate Hezbollah now.”

Iran struck Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz and threatened US companies. Explosions from drones and missiles killed a civilian in Abu Dhabi and sparked fires near Dubai airport and at oil facilities in Fujairah and the Shah oil field. A Pakistani tanker transited Hormuz Monday with its location transmitter on.

Iran says it has fired roughly 700 missiles and 3,600 drones at at least 10 countries hosting US forces. Iran’s health ministry reports over 1,200 deaths from US and Israeli strikes, though figures are unverified. Despite the violence, some Iranians are reopening markets and cafes. The UN says up to 3.2 million people have been displaced.