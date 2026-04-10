Trump accuses Iran of violating Hormuz oil transit deal

Only 10 vessels have passed through the strait since the truce took effect Tuesday, according to maritime data.

Trump also warned against reports Iran may charge tanker fees.

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” he said.

In another post, he added: “very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran.”

His comments contrasted with earlier remarks expressing optimism about a deal. He said Iran’s leaders were “much more reasonable” in private but warned: “if they don't make a deal, it's going to be very painful.”

Vice President JD Vance is set to hold talks with Iranian officials in Pakistan on Saturday.