Couple moves house from wrong plot

They put up the pre-fabricated house in March 2024, including installing the plumbing and electricity, for a new life in rural Victoria.

Five months later, they got the bad news.

“We got the call from the council to say that we had to stop works because it was on the wrong block — and we actually owned the block next door,” Melanie Moor told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.

“It’s just been a nightmare.”

The couple said the plot’s boundaries were unclear and they had relied on the local council and the real estate agent for the right advice.

A spokesperson for the Corangamite Shire Council declined to comment.

AFP was unable to reach the real estate agent.

The couple moved their house about 100 meters by truck to the right plot on 2 April.

They are now living in a caravan while the home is secured to the correct site.