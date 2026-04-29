Military court tries soldiers who threw acid on activist

He had just finished recording a podcast in which he criticised what he views as the militarization of the Indonesian government under ex-general turned President Prabowo Subianto.

Andrie, 27, was blinded in his right eye and suffered burns to 24 percent of his body including his face, neck, torso and limbs, according to military prosecutor Mohammad Iswadi.

The four men arrested in the case all worked for the military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency, whose chief resigned in the aftermath. The reasons for him stepping down were never disclosed.

The suspects: Edi Sudarko, 45; Budi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono, 43; Nandala Dwi Prasetia, 40 and Sami Lakka, 41, attended the first day of the trial in a military court Wednesday in fatigues.

They were represented by military-appointed lawyers.