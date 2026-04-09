Miner trapped for 2 weeks rescued

One miner was rescued on 30 March, and a diver located the other survivor on Tuesday night.

“Incredibly — and fortunately — he was found alive,” President Claudia Sheinbaum told a regular news conference.

Hundreds of rescuers had worked day and night for two weeks, using specialized water-extraction equipment to reach the miners.

According to authorities, the mine caved in due to a waterproofing failure which compromised its structure.

Accidents are not uncommon in mines in Mexico, where some operate clandestinely or with substandard equipment and safety.