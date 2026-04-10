SB19’s ‘Moonlight’ lands on European Space Agency playlist

P-pop powerhouse SB19 continues to expand its global footprint—this time, reaching beyond Earth. The group’s track “Moonlight” has been included in the European Space Agency’s specially curated Spotify playlist, Music for the Moon, a collection inspired by renewed efforts in lunar exploration.

The playlist features iconic moon-themed tracks across genres, placing SB19 alongside internationally recognized artists in a lineup that celebrates both music and space discovery. Their inclusion marks a notable moment for Filipino music on a platform linked to one of the world’s leading space agencies.