SB19’s ‘Moonlight’ lands on European Space Agency playlist

P-pop powerhouse SB19 continues to expand its global footprint—this time, reaching beyond Earth. The group’s track “Moonlight” has been included in the European Space Agency’s specially curated Spotify playlist, Music for the Moon, a collection inspired by renewed efforts in lunar exploration.
The playlist features iconic moon-themed tracks across genres, placing SB19 alongside internationally recognized artists in a lineup that celebrates both music and space discovery. Their inclusion marks a notable moment for Filipino music on a platform linked to one of the world’s leading space agencies.
Released in 2024, “Moonlight” is a collaboration with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong, blending atmospheric elements with the group’s signature pop sound. The track was later reworked for SB19’s Simula at Wakas: Kickoff Concert album, further strengthening its place in the group’s evolving catalog.
The recognition comes amid renewed global interest in lunar missions. NASA’s Artemis II mission—the first crewed journey to the Moon in more than five decades—recently named its astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. The mission builds on Artemis I and signals a new phase in human space exploration.