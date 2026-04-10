Royal family’s hair-pulling

The affair, insiders claim, was no one-night slip; it was facilitated with almost embarrassing regularity.

That reminded many of the fall from grace of a once-trusted male aide who has since been banished from the inner circle, who had been branded the husband’s personal fixer, or, as the cruder mouths put it, his pimp.

Tensions finally boiled over when the powerful wife drew a very public line in the sand. She took all the couple’s properties and assets down to the last square meter and centavo, a move that sent shockwaves through their gilded circle. Twelve years later, the girl remains the invisible third rail — loved, hidden and still poisoning every holiday table.

Nosy Tarsee dares all and sundry to guess which storied family fortune is still paying for sins committed while the lady of the house was on the other side of the globe.