For love of life, golf

Country-club living in Clark

Located within the master-planned Filinvest Mimosa Plus township, Golf Ridge offers a contemporary take on country-club living — one that integrates expansive green spaces, wellness-oriented amenities, and curated recreational experiences within a cohesive master-planned environment.

Linked to major highways such as NLEX, SCTEX, TPLEX, and Skyway Stage 3, and with Clark International Airport a short drive away, Golf Ridge offers the ease of being just two hours from Metro Manila while enjoying the calm of a leisure township. This thoughtful blend of accessibility and tranquility appeals to residents seeking a quieter pace of living without giving up regional connectivity.

Golf Ridge sits on a 3.3-hectare site beside the award-winning Mimosa Plus Golf Course, one of the Philippines’ premier golf destinations featuring two 18-hole championship courses, a driving range, and a unique night golf experience. Proximity to this GEO-certified sustainable golf facility allows residents to immerse themselves in a vibrant outdoor environment where wellness and recreation thrive.

The GEO-certified Mimosa Plus Golf course

Designed in collaboration with global industry leaders Leandro V. Locsin Partners, AECOM Singapore, and Royal Pineda + Architecture Design (previously known as BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design), Golf Ridge reflects an emphasis on thoughtful layouts, and generous living spaces that embrace scenic views of fairways and greenery. Floor plans ranging roughly from 60 square meters to larger configurations allow residents to settle in immediately, whether for relaxation or entertainment purposes.

Wide open areas and lush landscaping further reinforce the community’s focus on wellness and everyday ease. A sense of retreat and privacy comes from the estate’s thoughtful planning with low-density towers, expansive balconies, and pedestrian-friendly outdoor spaces. Together, these elements appeal to buyers seeking a foothold in Clark’s emergence as a global hub through a property suited for both personal use and sustained investment value.

Masterfully-crafted

What distinguishes Golf Ridge Private Estate is not only its residences, but a lifestyle shaped by Filigree’s definition of quiet luxury — where comfort, design, and well-being are intentionally integrated into everyday living. Rather than relying on spectacles, Filigree focuses on environments that feel both considered and enduring.

At Golf Ridge, this translates into homes oriented toward open views and natural light, walkable outdoor spaces framed by greenery, and a setting that encourages unhurried routines. Mornings begin with views of manicured fairways, while days unfold through leisurely walks, outdoor recreation, and moments of retreat within a low-density, thoughtfully planned estate.

Premier living rooms

“Golf Ridge was envisioned to epitomize country club living—firmly grounded in nature, leisure, and wellness,” shared Filigree head Daphne Sanchez. “Bringing this vision to Clark is especially meaningful for us, as it allows Filigree to extend its philosophy of masterfully crafted communities beyond the Metro and into exciting new grounds.”

Filigree’s approach prioritizes how spaces are lived in with generous layouts that adapt to daily rhythms, architectural details that age gracefully and amenities that support wellness without excess. The result is a residential environment that feels both refined and grounded, designed for residents who value balance, privacy, and ease.

With Golf Ridge’s ongoing unit turnover and overall estate development, the development reflects Filigree’s consistent record of delivery — offering buyers confidence in a lifestyle that is not only well-designed but fully realized within the leisure-driven setting of Filinvest Mimosa Plus, Clark.

This 2026, Golf Ridge enters a narrow window that early buyers often benefit from most. With a significant portion of residences already taken, remaining units in this initial phase are increasingly limited, making this turnover not just a milestone, but an opening too opportune to miss. For astute buyers, the first tower delivers key early phase advantages as Golf Ridge transitions from promise into lived-in reality.