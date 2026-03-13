A life of sustainable luxury

“Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Landco’s DNA. We pursue it not because it’s required, but because it’s the right thing to do. This transition to 100% renewable energy is a significant step for CaSoBe and aligns perfectly with our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Erickson Y. Manzano, president and CEO of Landco Pacific Corporation and LLV.

Greener tomorrow

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) will supply clean, reliable and cost-effective power to CaSoBe. The partnership supports ACEN’s broader goal of achieving 100 percent renewable energy generation by 2025 and Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Businesses powered through ACEN RES receive the “Powered by Renewable Energy” badge, a mark of sustainability leadership proudly carried by CaSoBe.

The agreement was facilitated through the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), highlighting Landco’s strong commitment to sustainable tourism and operational excellence while positioning CaSoBe as a leader in environmentally responsible leisure developments in the Philippines.

The GEOP allows qualified end-users with a minimum average monthly consumption of 100 kilowatts to directly choose their renewable energy supplier and shift their power source to 100% clean energy. This initiative empowers consumers to actively participate in the transition toward a sustainable energy future.

Currently, ACEN RES leads the GEOP market with a 57 percent market share, according to the latest Competitive Retail Electricity Market (CREM) report released by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

A legacy of purposeful living

Landco Pacific continues to redefine beachfront investment with thoughtfully designed destinations like CaSoBe —places that combine long-term value with purposeful living.

“Owning a Landco BeachTown property is more than an investment, it’s a legacy,” said Manzano. “With our strong commitment to sustainability, it’s something you can enjoy today and pass on to future generations, ensuring both well-being and environmental harmony for years to come.”

CaSoBe offers mixed-use residential and commercial lots, enabling investors to create sustainable beach retreats, bed-and-breakfast accommodations, or tourism-oriented businesses.

Quiet luxury is sustainable, serene and distinctly CaSoBe

Located roughly three hours from Metro Manila, CaSoBe is known for its quiet luxury lifestyle and breathtaking beach sunsets. The 15-hectare master-planned leisure resort estate integrates eco-conscious design, local entrepreneurship, and immersive seaside experiences.

The development’s sustainability credentials include LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) registration, EDGE certification for LLV with the eco-friendly Crusoe Cabins, and EDGE Advanced certification for the beachfront condotel The Nautilus.

CaSoBe exemplifies sustainable luxury through energy-efficient infrastructure, environmentally responsible architecture, and community-centered initiatives. The Crusoe Cabins reduce energy consumption by 34 percent, water usage by 57 percent, and embodied energy by 65 percent while The Nautilus is projected to deliver savings of 43 percent in energy, 37 percent in water, and 38 percent in embodied energy.

The estate’s environmentally conscious design features permeable walkways, scenic bike lanes, LED lamp posts, blue-colored roads, and a double-piping system for water recycling, complemented by murals of marine life that strengthen the estate’s connection with its coastal surroundings.

Beyond environmental initiatives, CaSoBe actively supports the local community through corporate social responsibility programs such as the Adopt-a-Scholar initiative with Batangas State University and nearby schools, mangrove planting projects, turtle hatchling releases, and employment opportunities. Currently, 70 percent of LLV staff come from the surrounding communities.

Curated stays are bespoke leisure

CaSoBe offers a diverse range of accommodations designed to provide distinctive leisure experiences. Guests can stay in the eco-friendly Crusoe Cabins, the futuristic Apollo Aeropods, or the playful yet stylish Cupola domes and Cocoon pods.

The estate is also home to the 300-square-meter Chairman’s Cabin, the weekend residence of MPIC Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, as well as the 15.5-meter CaSoBe Lighthouse, both of which serve as iconic landmarks.

A signature residential component of the estate is The Nautilus, a visionary beachfront condotel inspired by Jules Verne’s legendary submarine Nautilus from Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Designed to resemble a vessel anchored along CaSoBe’s shoreline, its distinctive silhouette celebrates exploration and innovation.

The Nautilus features 171 residential units and five commercial spaces designed for modern seaside living, each offering panoramic bay views, generous ceiling heights, and energy-efficient features that seamlessly blend sustainability with luxury.

Experiences of leisure coastal adventure

Leisure and entertainment abound across CaSoBe. Guests can host gatherings at the 300-capacity Canopy events venue, dine at Sands and Captain Barbozza, or enjoy the thrills of Aquaria Water Park with its three-story slides.

For more active pursuits, visitors can enjoy basketball, volleyball, biking, and island-hopping adventures, ensuring that every stay becomes a celebration of beachside leisure.

Green corridors, scenic walking paths, and direct beach access further promote wellness and reconnection with nature through curated water activities, recreation, and relaxation.

Recognized as Lifestyle Hotel of the Year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025, CaSoBe will soon be rebranded as one of LLV’s Signature Estates, reflecting immersive experiences where sustainability, luxury, community, and inspired living coexist.

CaSoBe redefines laidback luxury

At CaSoBe, laid-back luxury is defined not only by its spaces but also by the emotions it inspires. LLV’s thoughtful approach has created a destination where families, couples, and loved ones can slow down, reconnect, and create meaningful memories by the shore.

It is a place that fosters calm, where time feels unhurried and the mind can truly breathe. CaSoBe’s inviting coastal architecture encourages a sense of belonging, with spaces designed for shared laughter, meaningful conversations, and cherished moments.

At CaSoBe, calm becomes the rhythm of daily life by the sea. Families arrive and feel the shift as the noise fades and the gentle sound of waves takes over. Parents find quiet corners to unwind while children enjoy the freedom of open beaches. Simple moments — morning walks, unhurried conversations, and watching the tide roll in — turn into shared rituals of peace.

Thoughtfully designed spaces welcome every guest, from toddlers to grandparents. Blending seamlessly with the natural landscape, the estate allows families to move effortlessly between experiences — from relaxing under shaded loungers to gathering in beachfront cabanas or sharing stories beneath the stars.

Joy is found in both grand and simple moments. Families savor coastal cuisine, children chase waves, couples enjoy sunset strolls, and grandparents watch their grandchildren build sandcastles. Whether through spontaneous photos on the boardwalk, weekend markets, or beach games that become family traditions, every experience brings delight.