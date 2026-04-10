Student dies in CDO motorcycle crash avoiding birds

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 24-year-old working student died Thursday morning after his motorcycle crashed into a concrete electric post while he tried to avoid a flock of doves along the coastal road in Barangay Lapasan.

Police Staff Sgt. Robert Tumapon, Traffic Unit investigator, identified the victim as Roldan Torremocha, a resident of Barangay Puntod and a working student.

Police said the victim was traveling along the coastal road on his way to work when a flock of doves suddenly swooped down to feed on grains scattered by a passing truck.

The victim swerved to avoid the birds but lost control of his motorcycle and struck the roadside post.

The impact crushed his helmet and threw his motorcycle several meters away.

An Oro Rescue ambulance rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police classified the incident as a self-accident.